COPENHAGEN Oct 27 Debt-stricken Danish tanker
operator Torm said on Monday it had agreed a deal with
group of its lenders and Oaktree Capital Management, a large
U.S. investor in distressed debt, to restructure the company.
The Danish company is one of the largest product tanker
companies in the world, owning 43 tankers, two dry bulk vessels
and operating 53 more vessels.
Torm's net interest-bearing debt amounts to $1.4 billion. It
ordered a series of new vessels in the years before the global
economic downturn and was then hit by collapsing freight rates.
The restructuring is expected to stipulate that the lenders
will initially write down the debt to the current asset values
in exchange for warrants, and may elect to convert part of the
remaining debt into new equity in the company.
"Oaktree would contribute product tanker vessels in exchange
for a controlling equity stake in the combined company," it said
in the statement.
More details of the agreement with lenders, representing 61
percent of the company's financing, were not disclosed but Torm
expects the deal to reinforce its position as one of the largest
owners in the global product tanker market.
It is expected that the restructuring will result in a
substantial dilution of the existing shareholders in Torm, the
company said, adding that it expected to present the final plan
no later than the first quarter of next year.
By 0852 GMT shares in Torm were up 2.5 percent, having
opened up almost 5 percent, while the main Copenhagen index
was 0.7 percent higher.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by David Clarke)