COPENHAGEN Aug 21 Indebted Danish shipping
company Torm A/S reported deepening losses for the
second quarter on Tuesday and said talks with its banks on a
deal to restructure nearly $1.9 billion in debt were still not
finished.
Torm, a tanker and dry-bulk operator, has been in talks with
14 banks for months aimed at a comprehensive financing solution
to secure its future as a going concern.
"Torm is still working closely with its banks and time
charter partners on a financing and restructuring plan," Torm
said in a statement. "The completion of a restructuring
agreement is a prerequisite for Torm's continued operation."
Chief Executive Jacob Meldgaard said in the statement that
Torm had "full support for a final restructuring agreement from
all involved parties."
Pretax losses grew to $132.1 million in April-June from
$23.7 million in the second quarter last year.
($1 = 6.0332 Danish crowns)
