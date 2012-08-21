(Adds details, quotes, share price)
* CEO says has "full support" for restructuring deal
* Q2 pretax loss $132.1 mln
COPENHAGEN, Aug 21 Debt-stricken Danish shipping
company Torm A/S reported deepening losses for the
second quarter on Tuesday and acknowledged that its survival
depends on reaching a deal with its banks on its $1.9 billion of
debt.
The tanker and dry-bulk operator has been in talks with 14
banks for months as it seeks a comprehensive financing solution
to secure its future as a going concern.
Torm said that it was still working closely with its banks
and fleet charter partners on a financing and restructuring
plan, adding: "The completion of a restructuring agreement is a
prerequisite for Torm's continued operation."
However, Chief Executive Jacob Meldgaard said in the
statement that Torm had "full support for a final restructuring
agreement from all involved parties".
Torm had said on June 1 that it was close to agreeing a
further extension of a freeze on its debt repayments, but last
month announced that it would try to revert to the plan laid out
at its annual shareholder meeting in April.
That plan would leave current owners, including Greek tycoon
Gabriel Panayotides, with only 7.5 percent of the stock and
Torm's lenders and charter partners with 92.5 percent. Torm's
creditors include Danske Bank, Nordea Bank
and Danish Ship Finance.
Torm is one of several shipping companies fighting for
survival in a sector slump now in its fourth year, caused by a
weak global economy, oversupply of vessels and low freight
rates.
The company's pretax losses grew to $132.1 million in the
second quarter, from $23.7 million in the same period last year.
Shares in Torm, which lost 90 percent of their value last
year and have been volatile at low levels this year, traded up 3
percent by 0703 GMT, outperforming a flat Copenhagen bourse
.
(Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom; Editing by David Goodman)