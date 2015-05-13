(Adds detail, background, share price reaction)

COPENHAGEN May 13 Debt-stricken Danish tanker operator Torm has posted its first quarterly net profit in five years thanks to higher freight rates, lifting its share price by nearly 5 percent.

The company swung to an $8.6 million net profit in the first three months of the year, compared with a net loss of $222.6 million in the same period last year.

"The combination of lower oil prices and wider refinery margins boosted the demand for transportation of refined oil products in the first quarter of 2015," Chief Executive Jacob Meldgaard said.

Torm was until a few years ago one of the world's biggest tanker shipping companies, but it borrowed heavily for new ship orders before the start of the economic crisis in 2008 and was hit hard when the shipping market collapsed.

The company has net debt of $1.37 billion, eclipsing the book value of its fleet.

Torm's largest business area, the medium-range vessels that carry refined products such as gasoline and naphtha, achieved spot rates of $25,275 a day in the first quarter of 2015, up by 66 percent year on year.

The company said it would not provide any earnings guidance for 2015 because results for this year are subject to completion of a debt restructuring deal with its lenders. It gained the support of more than 90 percent of its lenders in March but has yet to reach agreement with the remainder.

Germany's HSH Nordbank controls 13.7 percent of the shares in Torm, while Denmark's Danske Bank and Nordea hold 11.5 percent and 11.3 percent respectively.

By 1414 GMT shares in Torm were up 4.8 percent, against a 0.5 percent rise for the main Copenhagen index.