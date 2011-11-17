COPENHAGEN, Nov 17 Danish shipping company Torm said on Thursday that publication of its third-quarter results was delayed by a technical problem at the Copenhagen stock exchange.

The company had been expected to publish third-quarter figures before the market opened at 0800 GMT.

Instead, Torm said it was in talks with its banks to reschedule its debt and it expected to carry out a rights issue of up to $300 million as part of the solution. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)