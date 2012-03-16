* Torm says to book Q1 loss on cancellation

* Says has no more orders for new vessels

* Says cutting CAPEX part of efforts on debt deal

* Shares up 2.9 pct (Adds details, quotes, share price)

COPENHAGEN, March 16 Indebted Danish shipping company Torm said on Friday that it had cancelled an order for one new medium-range product tanker as part of an effort to reach a long-term financing deal with its creditors.

Torm A/S, a tanker and dry-bulk operator, said in a statement it would book a loss on the cancellation of about $2 million in the first quarter, though the move would not have any short-term cash impact.

"With this agreement, Torm's order book is empty," Torm's Chief Financial Officer Roland Andersen said in a statement.

"A substantial reduction in CAPEX commitments has been a key element towards the company's long-term financial solution," Andersen said.

Torm, which is in talks with 15 banks over $1.87 billion in debt, said late on Thursday that it expected the banks soon to extend a freeze on debt repayments and standstill on debt covenants which expired on March 15.

After the cancellation, Torm's owned fleet consists of 66.5 product tankers and two dry-bulk vessels, the company said.

The cancellation of the vessel, which had been scheduled for delivery in the second quarter of 2014, followed an announcement a week ago that Torm had sold a product tanker for an undisclosed sum and would book a $14 million loss on the sale.

Shares in Torm, which lost nine-tenths of their value last year and have been volatile at low levels in 2012, traded up 2.9 percent at 0900 GMT, putting the company's market capitalisation at about 224.8 million Danish crowns ($39.52 million), dwarfed by its debt. ($1 = 5.6883 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)