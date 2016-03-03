OSLO, March 3 Volatile markets currently prevent
Danish shipping firm Torm from going through with a
planned stock market listing in the United States, but the
company still aims to do so later this year, it said on
Thursday.
"Right now, it doesn't seem like the most obvious time to go
through with this (a U.S. listing). The window for capital
markets opens and closes and just now, I note that it is
closed," Chief Executive Jacob Meldgaard told Reuters at the
sidelines of an industry conference in Oslo.
"We still have a plan to do this in 2016, but we have no
problem with postponing it," he added.
Torm announced on Nov. 11 it was contemplating a listing on
the New York Stock Exchange in 2016, in addition to its current
listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen.
(Reporting by Joachim dagenborg, writing by Stine Jacobsen,
editing by Terje Solsvik)