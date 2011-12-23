* Debt-laden firm sells 2 shipbuilding contracts

* Says to book $41 mln loss on the sale in Q4

* Expects wider 2011 pretax loss of $230-250 mln

* Shares drop 6 pct (Adds CFO comments; updates share price)

COPENHAGEN, Dec 23 Danish shipper Torm , which is in debt restructuring talks with its banks, said on Friday it had agreed to sell two shipbuilding contracts at a loss which would lead to deeper full-year 2011 losses than earlier indicated.

Torm, which owes $1.8 billion, said in mid-November it needed more time to repay its debt and aimed to raise $300 million in a rights issue to existing shareholders.

It said on Friday that it sold contracts for two bulk carriers of the Kamsarmax type. It did not identify the buyer.

"The transaction leads to a P&L loss of approximately $41 million which will be recognised in the financial statements in the fourth quarter of 2011," Torm A/S said in a statement.

Torm said it expected its full-year 2011 loss before tax to be in a range of $230 million to $250 million instead of an earlier range of $190 million to $210 million.

Shares in Torm rallied briefly after the announcement, but reversed gains and slumped 6.2 percent by 1427 GMT. The stock has lost more than 90 percent of its value this year.

The two vessels contracted in 2007 were scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2012 and the first quarter of 2013 respectively, it said.

The agreement has a positive cash impact of $21 million in January 2012 and it will reduce the company's remaining capital expenditure requirements by $42 million, Torm said.

"The sale reflects our cautious view on the dry bulk market going forward, and it fits well into the company's overall plan to preserve cash and reduce debt," Chief Financial Officer Roland Andersen said in the statement.

Andersen told Reuters that the outlook for the bulk shipping market was "not very positive" for the next few years, but the outlook for the product tanker market was better.

"This does not change our ambition to be a bigger player in dry bulk," he said.

Andersen declined to identify the buyer, but said the bulk carriers were ordered in 2007 at "a relatively high price", and the buyer would now take over the remaining contractual obligations and pay Torm a small sum.

After the transaction, Torm has three product tankers remaining on order at a Chinese yard and instalments related to them of $83 million, Torm said.

Andersen told Reuters that the company intended to take delivery of those three tankers. (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Erica Billingham and David Cowell)