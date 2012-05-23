May 22 An estimated 5,000 people participated on
Tuesday in a "walk of unity" to Joplin, Missouri, along the path
of a deadly tornado that tore through the city one year ago,
killing 161 people.
The anniversary of the tragedy also was marked by President
Barack Obama, who traveled to Joplin to give the commencement
address for graduating high school seniors whose school building
was obliterated by the EF-5 tornado, the strongest on a rating
scale for twisters.
"Just as you have learned the goodness of people, so have
you learned the power of community," Obama said. He also honored
two classmates of the graduates who died in the May 22, 2011,
storm.
The tornado killed 161 people and damaged or destroyed 7,500
homes. It was the deadliest U.S. tornado in more than six
decades.
The walk was intended to underscore how Joplin's 50,000
residents came together with some 130,000 volunteers from many
other communities to rebuild the city.
Some two-thirds of the homes destroyed in Joplin have been
rebuilt or are in the process of being rebuilt. About 80 percent
of damaged businesses have reopened, city officials said.
The walk began in the bordering community of Duquesne and
ended at Cunningham Park in Joplin, where a ceremony and moment
of silence was to be held at 5:41 p.m. - the time when the
tornado touched down and began its 13-mile (21 km) path of
destruction that grew in stretches to three-quarters of a mile
(1.2 km) wide.
"It's been a great turnout," Lynn Onstot, Joplin's public
information officer, said by telephone while participating in
the walk. "This has been a healing process and I think people
want to get on with the recovery efforts."
The unity walk included stops for groundbreaking at schools
that will replace four destroyed in the tornado, including the
high school.
At Cunningham Park, located in the middle of some of the
worst destruction, a 161st tree was to be planted during the
anniversary ceremony. Time capsules with material related to the
tornado were to be buried in the park, with plans to open them
on the tornado's 50th anniversary.
