WASHINGTON, Sept 30 Wright Medical Group and Tornier NV have won U.S. antitrust approval for their $3.3 billion merger on condition that they sell assets, the Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday.

The deal, which was announced in October 2014, will be allowed to go ahead on condition that the companies sell Tornier's U.S. rights and assets related to total ankle replacements and total silastic toe joint replacements used to treat arthritis, the FTC said. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Susan Heavey)