Dec 6 Toro Co reported better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by a 14 percent rise in its professional segment sales and guided 2012 results above analysts' expectations.

For 2012, Toro, which makes maintenance products for sports fields, public green spaces, and agricultural fields, forecast earnings of $4.15 a share.

Toro also forecast a 5 percent increase in sales in 2012, and said it stands at the "threshold of reaching $2 billion in revenues for the first time."

For 2012, analysts on average expect the company to post earnings of $4.03 a share, on a revenue of $1.96 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said it expects to grow its share of the market with help from new products as well as additional capacity from its new Romania operation.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported earnings of $5 million, or 16 cents a share, compared with $3.2 million, or 10 cents a share, a year ago.

Shares of the company closed at $57.72 Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.