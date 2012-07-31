July 31Canadian industrial equipment supplier
Toromont Industries Ltd reported an 8 percent increase
in second-quarter profit on higher bookings for mining and power
systems.
The company's net income from continued operations rose to
C$25.7 million, or 33 Canadian cents per share, from C$23.7
million, or 30 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue for the Concord, Ontario-based company rose 9
percent to C$379.6 million.
Revenue from Toromont's equipment business, which sells,
rents and services a broad range heavy construction and
industrial equipment such as those from Caterpillar Inc,
increased 16 percent to C$334 million.
Bookings in the segment were up 26 percent at C$195 million
during the quarter, the company said in a statement.
The refrigeration business, which designs, engineers,
fabricates and installs refrigeration systems, recorded a
revenue of C$45 million, down 18 percent, from last year.
Shares of the company, which has a market value of C$1.60
billion, were flat at C$20.97 on Tuesday afternoon on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.