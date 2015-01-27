TORONTO Jan 27 A consortium that includes asset
management firm InstarAGF Asset Management Inc and fund manager
AGF Management sealed a deal on Tuesday to acquire the
passenger terminal at Toronto's island airport from
privately-held Porter Aviation Holdings Inc.
The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The two firms said the terminal is being bought by Nieuport
Aviation Infrastructure that includes its partners Kilmer Van
Nostrand Co, the investment vehicle of billionaire investor
Larry Tanenbaum; Swiss private equity firm Partners Group and a
group of institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Asset
Management.
"Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is a highly attractive
infrastructure asset in a stable market. Its close proximity to
the city's business district means it is ideally positioned to
continue attracting its share of the business travel market,"
said Todd Bright, the head of Americas Private Infrastructure
investments at Partners Group, in a statement.
The airport is the ninth busiest airport in Canada, serving
2.4 million passengers in 2014.
In December, sources involved in the sale process, said the
auction had attracted interest from a number of buyers including
pension fund manager Alberta Investment Management Corp (AIMCo)
and Macquarie Group Ltd.
Porter Aviation Holdings, the parent of upstart Canadian
carrier Porter Airlines, said in August it was planning to sell
and then lease back the passenger terminal to focus on its core
airline business.
In 2013, Porter unveiled a plan to more than double its
fleet, with a conditional order worth up to $2.08 billion for
Bombardier Inc's new CSeries jets.
Nieuport Aviation was advised on the deal by BMO Capital
Markets and law firm McCarthy Tétrault. The debt financing on
the deal was lined up by Bank of Nova Scotia, Caisse
centrale Desjardins and National Bank of Canada.
Porter's financial advisers were Barclays Capital Canada and
RBC Capital Markets. Norton Rose Fulbright acted as its legal
advisors on the deal.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Grant McCool)