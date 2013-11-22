Nov 21 Toronto's chief financial officer said the city plans to double its borrowing in 2014 from this year, Bloomberg reported.

The city plans to issue C$600 million ($570.8 million) bonds in 2014 with half of the issuance in first half of the year, according to the report.

There is a strong demand for municipal bonds, Rob Rossini, city's chief financial officer, said in an interview to Bloomberg.

Toronto, in particular, also sees a substantial demand for its bonds, Rossini said.

