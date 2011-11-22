Nov 22 The City of Toronto on Tuesday sold C$300 million ($288 million) in sinking fund debentures in two parts, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The sale included 3.50 percent C$200 million ($192 million) of new debentures, due Dec. 6, 2021 and were priced at 99.891 to yield 3.513 percent or 141 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The sale also included 4.70 percent C$100 million ($96 million) of debentures in a reopening, due June 10, 2041 and were priced at 109.652 to yield 4.131 percent or 144 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The joint lead managers on the offering were the investment dealer arms of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada and Bank of Nova Scotia.

($1=C$1.04) (Reporting by Caryn Trokie)