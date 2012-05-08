May 8 The City of Toronto, Ontario on Tuesday sold C$300 million ($300 million) in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.50 percent notes, due Dec. 6, 2021, were priced at 101.503 to yield 3.315 percent or 143.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The total issue amount is now C$500 million ($500 million).

The investment dealer arm of Royal Bank of Canada was the lead manager of the sale.