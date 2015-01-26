TORONTO Jan 26 TD Securities boosted its mining
M&A team on Monday by bringing in former Barrick Gold Corp
head of corporate development Rick McCreary, who
steered Barrick through a portfolio re-jig over the last three
years.
TD Securities, a unit of Toronto-Dominion Bank, said
McCreary will join it as deputy chairman of investment banking.
It said he will work closely with Michael Faralla, TD's head of
mining M&A.
"The mining sector is a core franchise for TD," said Patrick
Meneley, TD's vice chairman of investment banking. "Rick's
appointment underscores just how important the sector is to TD
and how committed we are to growing our team and our franchise."
McCreary started his investment banking career with TD in
the mid-1990s and then went on to join rival CIBC and
head the mining M&A team there. He joined Barrick, the world's
biggest gold producer, in 2011, shortly after the miner acquired
Equinox Minerals. He steered the miner's asset sales process
through a fairly rough patch for Barrick and for the entire
gold-mining industry.
"Rick will bring a lot to our business, both in terms of
bringing new clients relationships to TD, but also importantly
by working with our coverage team to help enhance our existing
relationships and to broaden and grow our franchise," Faralla
said in an interview.
