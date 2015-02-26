No high-rises, no concrete jungle in China's new satellite capital
* Provincial party chief says new zone to be carefully planned
TORONTO Feb 26 Toronto-Dominion Bank is very happy with its stake in discount brokerage TD Ameritrade Holding Corp and views it as a key investment, the Canadian lender's chief executive said on Thursday.
"This has been central to our wealth strategy for many many years and it continues to perform well," Bharat Masrani, TD Bank's Chief Executive, said on a conference call. "I'm very happy with our positioning." (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Diane Craft)
* Provincial party chief says new zone to be carefully planned
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, May 09 (Fitch) Indonesia-based property developer PT Bumi Serpong Damai Tbk's (BSD, BB-/Stable) proposed tap issuance off 5.5% senior unsecured US dollar denominated notes due in 2023 will be largely deployed to fund expansionary capex, says Fitch Ratings. The agency also says the tap issue of up to USD100 million will not affect BSD's 'BB-' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) or the 'BB-' rating on its outstanding