* Drop in high frequency trading hurts volume at exchange
* TMX chief predicts volume will continue to lag last year
* Company seeks acquisitions regardless of takeover deal
By Tom Polansek
BOCA RATON, Fla., March 15 The Toronto
Stock Exchange's trading volume will likely remain sluggish
compared to last year, partly because of the low volatility in
the market, its operator TMX Group said on Thursday.
Trading volume through the end of February was down about
16% from the previous year as high frequency traders appear to
have reduced their activity, TMX Chief Executive Tom Kloet said
on the sidelines of a futures industry conference in Florida.
Kloet discussed the setback in volume after a C$3.8 billion
($3.83 billion) bid to take over the operator of the Toronto
exchange came closer to winning provincial approval, driving up
shares of TMX Group.
"Is this something we're going to live with for awhile? It
probably is," he said about the drop in volume.
Kloet said he was not "spooked" by the decline because
volume grew significantly last year. He said exchange data
indicated high frequency trading had fallen.
"I want it to be higher," he said about total trading
volume.
Maple Group, a consortium of 13 banks and other financial
institutions, is seeking to control exchanges already owned by
TMX; Alpha Group, the Toronto Stock Exchange's biggest
competitor,; and the Canadian Depositary for Securities, or CDS,
a clearing house run by some of the banks that belong to Maple.
Kloet, who supports the bid, said TMX would expand
regardless of its outcome and that he was particularly
interested in opportunities outside Canada. The company recently
bought a connectivity business in the UK and a software business
in Australia.
"We've done the Canadian thing," he said.
Kloet said Maple executives have made it clear that they
want him to stay in his position if the takeover deal is
approved and that he intends to do so. A competition review
could still spoil the deal.