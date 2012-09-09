(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Christine Kearney
TORONTO, Sept 8 Given current diplomatic
tensions over Iran, Ben Affleck says his new spy thriller
"Argo" couldn't be more topical, even though it is set more than
30 years ago.
The film, which Affleck both directs and stars in, is based
on the CIA's role in smuggling six American diplomats out of
Iran in 1979 under the unlikely guise of a fake movie
production.
It premiered on Friday at the Toronto film festival to
thunderous applause and standing ovations and is already being
hailed as a major Oscar contender.
Filmed in the grainy style of the 1970s, the movie depicts
how the diplomats escaped the storming of the U.S. Embassy in
Tehran at the height of Iran's Islamic revolution by taking
refuge at the home of the Canadian ambassador.
Traversing back and forth between Tehran and Washington, it
borrows from the memoir of a former CIA specialist Tony Mendez,
"The Master of Disguise," which details how he devised an
incredible escape plan to pose as a Canadian film crew.
More than 30 years since the embassy crisis, Affleck, who
plays Mendez, says little has changed in relations between the
West and Iran.
Indeed, the very same day the movie premiered in Toronto,
Canada suspended its diplomatic relations with Iran, closed its
embassy there and called the Tehran government's disputed
nuclear program the biggest threat to global security.
The United States has not had a functioning embassy in Iran
since the 1979-81 hostage crisis, when 52 Americans were held
for 444 days.
"While the movie is 30 years old, it really is still
relevant," Affleck told reporters in Toronto on Saturday. "Both
in the sense that it's about the unintended consequences of
revolution and in the sense that we're dealing with the exact
same issues now that we were then."
The 40-year-old actor, who is taking a new career turn with
the political thriller after directing a series of stories about
Boston, including "The Town," also linked the film's focus on
the fallout from social unrest to the wider regional conflict
today in the Middle East.
"There are some real parallels going on with the Arab Spring
to Tunisia to Egypt to Syria - places where the unintended
consequences of revolutions are playing out," he said.
CIA, HOLLYWOOD SAVE THE DAY
Argo begins with a short history lesson. It scans the
decades before 1979, including America support for the Shah and
how his prolonged stay in the United States after fleeing Iran
in 1979 so enraged revolutionaries seeking justice for his rule.
The drama soon switches to the storming of the embassy and
the planning and execution of the rescue, with Alan Arkin and
John Goodman providing some comic input as Hollywood veterans
teaching Affleck's Mendez how to make his plan seem real.
"So you want to come to Hollywood and act like a big shot
without actually doing anything?" Goodman asks Affleck. "You
will fit right in."
Affleck said he had "no idea" if Oscar voters would be
favorable towards a film that both celebrates and pokes fun at
Hollywood, but added: "The Hollywood satire aspect of it ...
that is the component I liked the best."
Both he and writer Chris Terrio maintain that the broad
thesis of the film is based on actual events, although
traditional Hollywood dramatic license includes a climax scene
where Iranian police chase a jumbo jet down a runway.
Terrio, who also drew on a 2007 Wired Magazine article
called "The Great Escape," called it "a fictionalized version of
real events."
The U.S. role in the mission was kept under wraps until it
was declassified by President Bill Clinton in the late 1990s.
"Sure, there are aspects of it that are dramatized," Terrio
said. "And there are aspects of it that are real, that aren't on
the record, they are classified. But you kind of get to fudge a
little and stick it in as long as you call it fiction. It's a
mix."
Asked whether the big screen version might overshadow the
old hero of the story, Canadian Ambassador Ken Taylor, Affleck
said the film "does resurrect this idea of 'Thank You Canada.'"
Affleck said the producers had been unable to find Iranians
willing to be in the movie while filming in Turkey, as they were
"afraid of the repercussions -- of what would happen to their
families back home."
However, Iranian film director Rafi Pitts does play a visa
officer and he had predicted that Iranians would still watch the
movie even if it wasn't distributed in Iran, Affleck said.
(Editing by David Brunnstrom)