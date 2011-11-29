Nov 29 (Reuters) The Greater Toronto Airports Authority on
Tuesday sold C$400 million ($388 million) of 30-year
medium-term notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 4.53 percent notes, will mature on Dec. 2, 2041 and
were priced at 99.886 to yield 4.537 percent, or 183 basis
points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the
term sheet.
The lead manager on the sale was the investment dealer arm
of Bank of Montreal.
($1=C$1.03)
(Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)