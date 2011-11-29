Nov 29 (Reuters) The Greater Toronto Airports Authority on Tuesday sold C$400 million ($388 million) of 30-year medium-term notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 4.53 percent notes, will mature on Dec. 2, 2041 and were priced at 99.886 to yield 4.537 percent, or 183 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.

The lead manager on the sale was the investment dealer arm of Bank of Montreal. ($1=C$1.03) (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)