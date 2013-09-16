Sept 16 The city of Toronto on Monday sold C$300 million ($291 million) of 10-year notes due Sept. 29, 2023, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.90 percent notes were priced at 99.7130 to yield 3.935 percent, or 122 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The lead manager on the sale was the investment dealer arm of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.