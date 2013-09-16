BRIEF-Orbcomm announces pricing of offering of $250,000,000 senior secured notes due 2024
* Orbcomm announces pricing of offering of $250,000,000 senior secured notes due 2024
Sept 16 The city of Toronto on Monday sold C$300 million ($291 million) of 10-year notes due Sept. 29, 2023, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 3.90 percent notes were priced at 99.7130 to yield 3.935 percent, or 122 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.
The lead manager on the sale was the investment dealer arm of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.
* Orbcomm announces pricing of offering of $250,000,000 senior secured notes due 2024
* Silver Wheaton provides details of annual and special meeting of shareholders, files form 40-f, and provides general corporate update
NEW YORK, March 31 Fibria SA, the world's largest eucalyptus pulp producer, is considering selling up to 1 billion reais ($319 million) worth of notes backed by agricultural receivables in Brazilian domestic debt markets, Chief Financial Officer Guilherme Cavalcanti said.