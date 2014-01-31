U.S. March feedlot cattle placements carve new monthly high

* March placements up 11.0 pct vs year ago * April 1 feedlot cattle at 100.0 pct of year ago * Marketings in March up 10.0 pct vs year ago * Report called mildly bearish for CME live cattle futures By Theopolis Waters CHICAGO, April 21 U.S. cattle ranchers in March placed 11.0 percent more cattle into feedlots than a year ago, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported on Friday, which topped analysts' forecast and notched a record high for the month. In