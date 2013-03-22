MUMBAI, March 22 India's Torrent Power Ltd plans to raise 3 billion rupees ($55.25 million) through 10-year bonds paying a semi-annual coupon of 10.10 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Friday.

The power utility will issue bonds redeemable in three equal instalments. Each bond will offer separately transferable redeemable principal parts (STRPP) at the end of 8th, 9th and 10th year respectively, as per the source.

STRPP allows investors to redeem bonds at par in instalments, making each of those principal parts separately tradeable as well as separately interest-bearing.

The bonds are rated AA by Crisil, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, IDFC Capital and SBI Capital Markets are the arrangers to the bond sale, said the source. ($1 = 54.2950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)