Reuters Market Eye - Shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd(TORP.NS) surge 8.6 percent, heading towards its biggest single day gain since May 2013, after the company posted a 41 percent increase in its net profit for the October-December quarter.

Torrent's earnings breakdown shows profit margin expanded to 23.5 percent from 19.6 percent in the same quarter, while costs only marginally increased.

(Reporting Dipika Lalwani)