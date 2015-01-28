Indian shares fall; Ambuja Cements leads losers
* Maruti Suzuki hits record high on positive April sales data
MUMBAI Jan 28 Three months ended December 31, 2014 (Versus the same period a year earlier. All Reuters alerts in billion rupees unless otherwise stated)
Net profit 1.67 vs 1.58
Net sales 11.56 vs 9.90
NOTE: Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is an India-based generic drugmaker. The results are consolidated. SOURCE TEXT: bit.ly/1DgF4XE (Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai)
* China, U.S. factory readings show slower but still solid growth