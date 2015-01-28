MUMBAI Jan 28 Three months ended December 31, 2014 (Versus the same period a year earlier. All Reuters alerts in billion rupees unless otherwise stated)

Net profit 1.67 vs 1.58

Net sales 11.56 vs 9.90

NOTE: Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is an India-based generic drugmaker. The results are consolidated. SOURCE TEXT: bit.ly/1DgF4XE (Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai)