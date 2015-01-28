Indian shares fall; Ambuja Cements leads losers
* Maruti Suzuki hits record high on positive April sales data
Jan 28 Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
* Says to seek shareholders approval to raise up to 30 billion rupees ($489.17 million) via share sale
* Says to seek shareholders approval to raise up to 75 billion rupees via sale of bonds Source text : bit.ly/18uggBV Further company coverage: ($1 = 61.3280 Indian rupees)
* Maruti Suzuki hits record high on positive April sales data
TOKYO, May 2 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to six-week highs on Tuesday in a holiday-shortened week, getting a lift from robust earnings and gains on Wall Street.