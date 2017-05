MILAN India's Torrent Power has given notice to potential liquefied natural gas (LNG) suppliers it wants to buy nine cargoes for delivery in 2018, according to a document posted on its website.

Formal talks to arrange deliveries will take place between October 1 and December 31, it said, and all bids submitted by suppliers must be done based on an indexation to Brent crude oil.

(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic and Mark Tay in Singapore; editing by Susan Thomas)