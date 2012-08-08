SINGAPORE, Aug 8 (IFR) - Torrent Power has priced an INR5.5bn (USD99.5) debut bond sale at 10.25%. The bonds, which have staggered maturity of 8-, 9- and 10-years, will be launched shortly.

Kotak Mahindra Bank is the sole arranger but is likely to be joined with another bank, a banker said. Crisil has rated the bonds AA.