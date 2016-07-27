(Adds dividend, earnings details, analyst and share reaction)
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, July 27 Torstar Corp slashed
its dividend and reported a wider second-quarter loss on
Wednesday, sending its shares lower, as the owner of one of
Canada's largest circulation newspapers struggled with slumping
print advertising revenue.
The publisher of the Toronto Star and a string of community
newspapers said lower revenue trends have extended into the
current quarter, but it was difficult to predict performance for
the rest of 2016.
Torstar cut its annual dividend to 10 cents a share, from 26
cents. It had already halved its payout earlier this year. Its
shares fell 2.4 percent to C$1.62 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Like other North American newspaper publishers, Torstar
faces weakening print advertising sales as it invests in digital
initiatives it hopes will plug the revenue gap.
Revenue from Torstar's Metroland and Star Media units fell a
combined C$27.9 million. But its much smaller digital ventures
unit - which includes its majority stake in online forum company
VerticalScope - grew sales by just C$7.5 million from a year
earlier.
The company, which eliminated an online paywall for the
Toronto Star in April, is betting heavily on its Toronto Star
Touch app, but said uptake has been slower than expected.
Its net loss from continuing operations was C$24.3 million,
or 30 Canadian cents a share, compared with a net loss of C$1.1
million, or 1 cent a share, in the same period the year before.
Revenue fell by 9.4 percent to C$196.5 million.
The company said its adjusted loss per share was 13 Canadian
cents. Analysts had on average expected Torstar to post a loss
of 20 Canadian cents a share on revenue of C$192 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
RBC Capital Markets analyst Drew McReynolds said in a note
the results were a modest negative, picking out a slight
reduction in its pension solvency deficit and digital ventures
growth as bright spots.
Torstar has worked to cut costs, outsourcing printing of the
Star and killing the print version of the Guelph Mercury in
January. It is trying to sell its printing facility.
The company is searching for both a new chief executive and
a new Toronto Star publisher. Chief Executive David Holland
plans to retire later this year after seven years in the job.
John Cruickshank stepped down as Star publisher in May.
(Additional reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Jeffrey
Hodgson)