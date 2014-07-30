July 30 Canada's Torstar Corp reported
a 7 percent decline in revenue at its media business, which
publishes the country's largest daily newspaper, the Toronto
Star.
Revenue in the media business fell to C$237.3 million
($218.45 million) as the company continued to struggle with low
print advertising sales.
The Toronto-based publisher said net income from continuing
operations rose to C$18.1 million, or 23 Canadian cents per
share, for the second quarter ended June, from C$12.6 million,
or 16 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
($1 = 1.0863 Canadian Dollars)
(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)