PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 31
May 31 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 8 Torstar Corp, the owner of Canada's largest daily newspaper by circulation, posted a 76 percent fall in first-quarter profit as advertisers stayed away from the printed page.
The publisher of the Toronto Star said its net income fell to C$4.2 million, or 5 Canadian cents per share, in the three months ended March from C$17.5 million, or 22 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue slipped to C$313.1 million from C$329.3 million.
HONG KONG, May 31 Asian stocks were steady in a cautious start on Wednesday after a weak session on Wall Street, while the sterling stumbled as a new poll found British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party risks falling short of an overall majority in next month's national election.