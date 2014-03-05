March 5 Torstar Corp, owner of Canada's largest daily newspaper by circulation, said quarterly revenue from its media business fell nearly 7 percent, mainly due to weak print advertising.

The company - publisher of the Toronto Star, a string of regional newspapers and Harlequin romance novels - said net income attributable to shareholders fell to C$20.6 million ($18.5 million) in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from C$21.1 million, a year earlier.

The company's income was flat on a per-share basis.

Operating revenue from Torstar's media business fell to C$271.4 million from C$290.8 million, a year earlier.