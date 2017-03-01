March 1 Torstar Corp, the owner of one
of Canada's largest circulation daily newspapers, reported a
fourth-quarter profit, compared with a loss a year earlier, when
the company recorded a one-time charge of C$213.3 million
($160.3 million).
The company, which publishes the Toronto Star and a string
of other titles, said net income attributable to shareholders
was C$1.3 million, or 1 Canadian cent per share, in the quarter
ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of C$234.8 million, or
C$2.91 per share, a year earlier.
Torstar's latest quarter included C$15.6 million of
amortization and depreciation and C$7.5 million of non-cash
impairment charges.
Revenue fell nearly 12 percent to C$188.4 million.
($1 = 1.3308 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru)