GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks follow Wall Street's negative lead, sterling slips on election fears
* Sterling retreats after YouGov poll shows PM May losing majority
March 6 Torstar Corp, publisher of the Toronto Star, Canada's largest daily, reported a 63 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit and said it had cut 67 jobs.
Net income attributable to equity shareholders fell to C$24.1 million, or 30 Canadian cents per share, from C$64.3 million, or 81 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
* Sterling retreats after YouGov poll shows PM May losing majority
SAN FRANCISCO, May 31 SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday it was taking a significant minority stake in OSIsoft LLC, a privately held maker of industrial software used to manage plants and factories.