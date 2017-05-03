(Corrects to "Wednesday" from "Tuesday" in paragraph 1)

May 3 Canadian newspaper publisher Torstar Corp on Wednesday reported a 11.5 percent fall in quarterly revenue, as growth in some of its digital ventures failed to offset a decline in print advertising.

Torstar, which publishes the Toronto Star and a string of other titles, said net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to C$24.4 million ($17.7 million), or 30 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from C$53.5 million, or 66 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Torstar recorded charges related to restructuring and impairment of some assets in the prior-year quarter.

Revenue fell to C$138.6 million from C$156.7 million. ($1 = 1.3730 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)