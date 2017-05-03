(Corrects to "Wednesday" from "Tuesday" in paragraph 1)

May 3 Canadian newspaper publisher Torstar Corp on Wednesday reported a bigger-than-expected loss, as growth in some of its digital ventures failed to offset a decline in print advertising.

Torstar, which publishes the Toronto Star and a string of other titles, said print advertising revenue fell 19 percent in the first quarter ended March 31.

Torstar, like many other publishers, has struggled to offset the steady defection of advertisers from newspapers to social media and search websites such as Google.

Revenue from digital ventures dipped 4 percent, but Torstar said digital revenue growth was "strong" its majority-owned VerticalScope unit and community websites in its Metroland Media business.

Torstar said net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to C$24.4 million ($17.7 million), or 30 Canadian cents per share, from C$53.5 million, or 66 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Restructuring and other charges were C$4.9 million in the quarter, compared with C$31.8 million a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company lost 22 Canadian cents per share, missing analysts' average estimate of 13 Canadian cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 11.5 percent to C$138.6 million. ($1 = 1.3730 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)