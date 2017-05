ISTANBUL May 28 Turkey's Torunlar real estate investment trust is considering a bond issue at the end of 2013 or the beginning of 2014, board chairman Aziz Torun told reporters on Tuesday.

The issue will be used for project financing and it is expected to be around $500 million, Torun said. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan, Writing by Ece Toksabay)