BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
ISTANBUL, Sept 8 Turkish real-estate developer Torunlar REIT said on Monday it has halted construction activities at all of its projects for five days following an accident that killed 10 workers at an Istanbul residential project.
Work on the residential project, where the accident occurred at the weekend, has been suspended indefinitely and a legal investigation has been launched there, according to filings Torunlar sent to the Istanbul Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Daren Butler)
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year