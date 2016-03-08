BRIEF-Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings updates on loan agreement
* Loan agreement was entered into between Oi Wah Pl as lender and customers as borrower
ISTANBUL, March 8 Turkey's Torunlar real estate investment trust (REIT) is targeting a net profit of 790.6 million lira ($270 million) this year and sales of 1.5 billion lira, it said in a presentation after the release of its results.
It also said it is aiming for investment of 2.1 billion lira during the 2016-2018 period and envisages sales of 6.9 billion lira over the three years as a whole. ($1 = 2.9240 liras) (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)
DUBAI, May 17 The Dubai branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) has launched 500 million euro ($556 million) three-year floating rate notes at 60 basis points over Euribor, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Wednesday.