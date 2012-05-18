LONDON May 18 The "disastrous" consequences of
a return to the drachma mean there is no chance of Greece
leaving the euro, said hedge fund firm Toscafund.
The fund's chief economist Savvas Savouri said in a research
note for clients that Greeks will vote for parties that back the
euro and Greece's 130 billion euro ($165 billion) bailout in
next month's elections despite the spending cuts, wage
reductions, tax rises and privatisations that go with it.
"We are sure they (Greeks) are sure to see sense and opt for
the unpleasant known rather than send Greece into an economic
black hole," he said in the note this week.
"Once Greeks vote to remain euro-ized, with all the
challenges attached, the debate over the possibility of any
exits will end. Greeks will in effect go from the biggest threat
to the euro's future to ensuring it has one."
Greek elections, portrayed internationally as a referendum
on the single currency, are scheduled for June 17 after talks to
form a government collapsed following inconclusive elections
earlier this month.
The political crisis has raised the possibility of a Greek
exit from the 17-nation euro zone, or "Grexit" as some
economists have called the once unthinkable eventuality.
In January, Savouri said that a Greek exit from the euro
zone would be worse than catastrophic and could provoke greater
social unrest, Zimbabwe-style inflation and a military coup.
In this week's note to investors, Savouri draws a parallel
with New York City's debt crisis in the 1970s, when the city was
forced into huge public sector layoffs before eventually
receiving Federal funding and a decade later being "lauded as
the template for other cities."
BOND YIELDS
Savouri said he expects Greek bond yields to rise as opinion
polls ahead of the elections create "considerable unease". As a
consequence, opinion polls in Greece should be banned to avoid
accelerating panic, he said.
"What if in the approach to the 'referendum' opinion polls
show a softening in support for the euro?" he said.
"In this case one can only imagine the damage inflicted on
what is left of Greek bank deposits and share prices. The bank
runs we have seen will move up a gear to a stampede and the only
deposits left will be dormant accounts."
However, if Greece votes to stay in the euro, Savouri
expects talk of it exiting to disappear and bond yields to fall
again.
"Once Greeks opt for parliamentary parties that wish to work
with their EU fellow members in finding a solution within the
euro zone, downward pressure on Greek ... bond prices will be
removed," he said.
A poll showed on Thursday that Greek voters are returning to
the establishment parties that negotiated its bailout.
Savouri declined to comment on London-based Toscafund's own
positions.