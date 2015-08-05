(Refiles to correct spelling of accounting in 6th para)
TOKYO Aug 5 Toshiba Corp's chief
executive apologised to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's office on
Wednesday after revelations of wide-spread accounting
irregularities at the industrial conglomerate embarrassed
government efforts to improve the country's corporate
governance.
Masashi Muromachi, interim CEO, met with an aide to Abe and
apologised for the "inconveniences caused", a company
spokeswoman said.
An independent inquiry last month found Toshiba had inflated
its profits by $1.2 billion over several years. Previous CEO
Hisao Tanaka, his two predecessors and a string of other senior
officials resigned from their roles.
The scandal came as Abe's government has been trying to
bolster global investors' confidence in Japan Inc with better
corporate governance guidelines.
Among large Japanese firms, Toshiba has particularly close
ties with the government, with former and current executives
sitting on various policy committees.
The affair has prompted previous vice chairman Norio Sasaki,
a former CEO, to quit his roles on government panels including a
committee on industrial competitiveness. The former chairman of
the company's audit committee, Makoto Kubo, stepped down from
his position on a government accounting panel.
Sadakazu Osaki, head of research at Nomura Research
Institute's Center for Strategic Management and Innovation, said
the apology reflected the degree to which Toshiba executives
were involved in government panels.
"This is because it's Toshiba. I don't think a normal
company would've done that," he said.
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Nathan Layne; Editing by Rachel
Armstrong)