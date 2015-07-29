By Michelle Price
HONG KONG, July 30 Toshiba Corp's
years-long practice of inflating its profits has raised
questions among accounting experts about whether low fees paid
by Japan-listed companies to their auditors mean they do not
spend enough time scrutinizing company accounts.
Toshiba chief executive Hisao Tanaka and a string of other
senior officials resigned last week after an independent inquiry
found the company had padded its profits by $1.2 billion over
several years, in one of Japan's biggest corporate scandals in
years.
The committee of external lawyers and accountants probing
the computers-to-nuclear conglomerate found "most of the
accounting treatment issues that were the scope of this
investigation were not noted" by the auditor Ernst & Young (EY)
ShinNihon.
It added though that the involvement of top management in
the accounting irregularities may have made it harder for
auditors to detect problems, noting that the quality of the
audit could only be determined by a separate investigation.
EY ShinNihon declined to comment for this article. Tanaka
has said he never had any intention of encouraging accounting
irregularities but did not dispute the report's findings.
Some accounting experts say the scandal highlights the low
audit fees paid by Japanese companies, which they believe are
caused by historical caps, stiff competition and a corporate
culture that does not value the audit function or shareholder
transparency.
"One of the ongoing problems in Japan is that the fees paid
by listed companies to auditors are very low compared to the
international average," said Robert Medd, a partner at GMT
Research in Hong Kong.
Because accountants typically charge by the hour in Japan
and elsewhere, fees can provide a rough proxy for the time spent
on an audit, and can offer a comparable benchmark when measured
as a proportion of a company's overall revenues.
An analysis by GMT of more than 2330 listed companies with
$500 million or more in sales found Japanese firms pay their
auditors on average 3.2 basis points of turnover, compared with
5.3 in the United Kingdom and 11.8 in the United States, the
lowest among the major developed markets. The overall
international average was 5.6 basis points.
Toshiba paid EY ShinNihon and other EY entities 1.5 basis
points of turnover, or 982 million yen ($8 million), to audit
its books for financial year ended March 2014, according to its
financial statements.
The six-year average at Toshiba was 1.8, a Reuters analysis
of the company's financial statements shows.
In a statement, Toshiba said EY's remuneration was
"appropriate" and noted that audit fees vary each year due to
one-off events. "As a listed company, we recognize that it is
not whether the fees are large or small, but that it is
important to receive the necessary and sufficient audit."
A London-based spokeswoman for EY and the two audit
oversight divisions of Japan's main regulator the Financial
Services Agency all declined to comment.
A spokesman for the Japan Institute of Certified Public
Accountants, the self-regulatory body for accountants, said it
will investigate EY ShinNihon's involvement in the case.
TALENT CRUNCH
To be sure, fees are not a water-tight gauge of audit rigour
or competence given some companies can receive discounts, some
sectors are less complicated to audit than others, labour costs
vary across markets, and accounting rules in some countries can
be less onerous.
Audit fees in Japan were low due to historical regulatory
caps and although these limits were removed more than a decade
ago, fees have struggled to reach developed-market norms, which
accountants say can impinge on quality.
"In these highly competitive fee environments, it is always
a battle to keep up the consistency of detailed service," said
Chris Devonshire-Ellis, chairman of accountancy firm Dezan Shira
& Associates.
Japan's government has tightened audit regulation, but low
fees and overwork make it tough for firms to attract and retain
quality staff, said Yoshinori Kawamura, professor in the Faculty
of Commerce, Waseda University, specialising in accounting.
"The number of experienced certified public accountants is
limited. Each senior auditor signs the auditor's reports for a
good number of companies," he said.
