TOKYO Jan 6 Toshiba Corp plans to meet
with creditor banks on Tuesday to explain how it is addressing a
massive charge the company says it must take on its U.S. nuclear
business, two bankers briefed on the meeting said.
The bankers told Reuters they expect creditors will agree
not to call in loans while they discuss steps to aid the
laptops-to-engineering conglomerate.
Toshiba officials could not immediately be reached for
comment.
Syndicated loans could be endangered because credit-ratings
downgrades put Toshiba in violation of loan covenants, the
bankers said, adding that it was routine for them to grant a
waiver in such a case to avoid a funding crisis.
Toshiba, still recovering from a $1.3 billion accounting
scandal in 2015, shocked investors again last month by
announcing cost overruns at a U.S. nuclear business bought in
2015 which could now mean a charge against profit that could top
$4 billion.
