* Toshiba to have 7 external directors on 11-member board
* Keeps interim president Muromachi in his role
* Board overhaul follows criticism over accounting scandal
* Says expects net loss for FY2014/15, hit by writedowns
(Adds background on new board members; investor and executive
comments)
By Taiga Uranaka and Thomas Wilson
TOKYO, Aug 18 Japan's Toshiba Corp
proposed a new board on Tuesday dominated by outsiders,
including three former chiefs of big Japanese companies, that it
hopes will help to reform the conglomerate after a $1.2 billion
accounting scandal.
The appointments drew praise for tapping corporate
heavy-hitters, including one with a record on governance
reforms, although some investors remained sceptical whether they
would have the ability or the motivation to make a difference.
"The impression one gets is that these newly appointed
outsiders are simply taking a turn doing a task for the business
community," said Yasuo Sakuma, executive officer of equity
investment management at Bayview Asset Management.
"It's doubtful that they will think of themselves as people
with skin in the game," he said. "They're stuck with the hot
potato and must be at a loss as to what to do."
Toshiba has drawn fire for Japan's biggest accounting
scandal since endoscope and camera maker Olympus Corp
was caught four years ago in a $1.7 billion scheme to conceal
two decades of investment losses. Olympus also responded by
appointing outsiders as a majority of its board.
Toshiba said it would keep interim President Masashi
Muromachi in his role for a longer period, maintaining stability
but possibly disappointing some investors who hoped for a new
leader.
"This is the biggest crisis in Toshiba's 140-year history,
and the first thing we have to do is improve corporate
governance, internal controls and corporate culture," Muromachi
told a news conference on Tuesday. He did not say how long he
would remain president but said it would not be a long time and
the company would look for a younger replacement.
The new board members include Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings
Corp Chairman Yoshimitsu Kobayashi, 68, who is also
leader of the influential Keizai Doyukai group of corporate
executives, as well as former Asahi Breweries President Koichi
Ikeda, 75, and former Shiseido Co Chief Executive
Shinzo Maeda, 68.
Maeda, who served as president of the cosmetics giant until
2014, oversaw the establishment of a board nomination advisory
committee, increased the number of outside auditors and hired
outside directors.
Toshiba named six new outsiders, replacing three who had
come under criticism for lacking the experience or confidence to
question top executives.
Following approval of the candidates at an extraordinary
shareholders' meeting in late September, Toshiba will have seven
external directors on its 11-member board.
The Japanese government is trying to make companies more
attractive to foreign investors by adopting governance
guidelines for listed firms, including appointing multiple
independent directors.
Toshiba shares ended flat ahead of the announcement of the
board changes, which had already been reported in domestic
media. They have fallen nearly 30 percent since the start of the
year, hovering near a two-and-a-half year low hit last month
after Reuters reported that the company would face up to $3
billion in charges over the scandal.
Toshiba said on Tuesday that it would take 127 billion yen
($1.02 billion) in impairment charges for the latest financial
year ended in March to reflect writedowns in its nuclear
business as well as semiconductor and appliance units.
That will result in a net loss for the full year and an
estimated 170 billion yen operating profit, below a previous
projection of 330 billion yen that was pulled in May when it
widened its accounting probe.
($1 = 124.2400 yen)
(Reporting by Thomas Wilson and Taiga Uranaka; Additional
reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Edmund Klamann)