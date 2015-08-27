TOKYO Aug 27 Toshiba Corp is set to
pick Shiseido Co adviser Shinzo Maeda to head its new
board to improve corporate governance in the wake of a massive
accounting scandal, two people familiar with the plan said on
Thursday.
The Japanese conglomerate on Aug. 18 proposed a fresh
11-member board with seven external directors, including Maeda,
and left vacant the chairman post, previously held by President
Masashi Muromachi.
At an extraordinary shareholders' meeting scheduled next
month, Toshiba will propose changing its corporate code to allow
external directors to head the board and preside over its
meetings, the people said, declining to be identified because
the decision remains confidential.
Previously, Toshiba stipulated that board meetings must be
run by the chairman.
Asked about the appointment, a Toshiba spokesman said the
company had yet to decide on who will head its board. Maeda
could not immediately be reached for comment.
Toshiba is due to confirm Maeda's nomination at a board
meeting on Monday, after clearance from its nomination advisory
committee, the sources said. Appointment of the new directors is
subject to shareholders' approval at the meeting in September.
Under Maeda's watch as Shiseido president, the cosmetics
company brought in external directors for the first time in a
move aimed at strengthening its corporate governance.
(Reporting by Reiji Murai; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by
Miral Fahmy)