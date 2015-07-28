TOKYO, July 28 Toshiba Corp has decided
to propose interim President Masashi Muromachi as a more
permanent chief executive officer beyond September after a slew
of executives resigned over their roles in the country's biggest
accounting scandal in years, Japanese media said on Tuesday.
The Japanese computers-to-nuclear conglomerate had said last
week that then-chairman Muromachi would temporarily assume the
CEO role after an independent probe found that former CEO Hisao
Tanaka had been aware the company had inflated its profits by
$1.2 billion over a period of several years.
A Toshiba spokesman said nothing had been decided.
The Asahi daily said the decision was made by the company's
appointments committee, which includes external directors.
Toshiba is expected to propose the plan at an extraordinary
shareholders' meeting in September, the paper said, without
citing sources.
Muromachi is considered a safe pair of hands to lead Toshiba
through its current turmoil and was not implicated in the
accounting irregularities that saw the departure of eight
officials last week.
The third-party committee's report last week said Tanaka and
then-vice chairman Norio Sasaki had pressured business divisions
to meet difficult targets and knew they were overstating profits
and delaying the reporting of losses, amid a culture of not
going against the wishes of superiors.
