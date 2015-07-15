By Taro Fuse
TOKYO, July 15 Toshiba Corp expects to
book charges of 300 billion to 400 billion yen ($2.4-3.2
billion) related to improper accounting, people briefed on the
matter said on Wednesday, as Japan's biggest accounting scandal
in years expands.
The charges include six years of overstated profits
uncovered by an independent panel probing the electronics
conglomerate's accounting irregularities, as well as various
writedowns, the people told Reuters.
It was not clear how much of that amount would be booked in
the business year that ended in March of this year. Toshiba has
been unable to close its books for the latest business year due
to the scandal, and suspended its year-end dividend payout.
A Toshiba spokesman declined to comment.
The company will file its earnings in late August, the
sources said.
Toshiba's stock price has sunk 27 percent since early April
on Japan's biggest accounting scandal since camera maker Olympus
admitted in 2011 that it used M&A deals to conceal
investment losses.
The third-party panel, appointed by Toshiba after the
accounting irregularities emerged, has found 170 billion yen in
overstated profits, the sources said. This is far above the 54.8
billion yen the company initially disclosed in June.
In addition to a charge on the overstated profits, the
sources said, Toshiba is expected to post writedowns on the
value of chipmaking facilities and on deferred tax assets, or
credits that can be used to reduce future tax bills.
Toshiba, which has 1.2 trillion yen in capital, is
considering the sale of unused facilities, cross-shareholdings
and non-core businesses to shore up its capital, the sources
said.
($1 = 123.5800 yen)
