TOKYO Feb 21 Toshiba Corp wants to
raise as least 1 trillion yen ($8.83 billion) from the sale of a
majority stake in its NAND flash memory business to plug a hole
in its finances from a $6.3 billion writedown of its U.S.
nuclear unit, a source said.
The Japanese industrial conglomerate wants to ensure it can
cope with any future potential financial problems as it has been
unable to issue new shares since the Tokyo Stock Exchange put it
on a watchlist following its earlier $1.3 billion accounting
scandal, the source with direct knowledge of the planned sale
said.
The sale should be completed by the end of March next year,
added the source, who asked not to be identified because he was
not authorised to talk to the media.
The Japanese industrial conglomerate, which initially said
it planned to sell less than 20 percent of the chips unit, last
week said it could sell a majority, even all, of the prized
business.
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Taro Fuse; writing by Tim
Kelly; Editing by Stephen Coates)