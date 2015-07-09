* Toshiba considering selling part of Westinghouse stake
-sources
* Company says was looking for partner before accounting
probe
* Report says vice chairman to exit, company denies decision
(Adds company denial on executive departure)
TOKYO, July 9 Toshiba Corp, which is
expected to write down profits due to an accounting scandal, is
considering selling assets including part of its stake in
Westinghouse Electric, sources with knowledge of the matter said
on Thursday.
The Nikkei business daily, which first reported the news,
said the Japanese industrial conglomerate plans to generate
about 200 billion yen ($1.7 billion) through the sales.
Toshiba may need to mark down past earnings by over 100
billion yen due to past accounting errors, a separate source has
told Reuters. Some reports have put estimated write downs at as
much as 200 billion yen.
The company said it had already been considering lowering
its 87 percent stake in the U.S.-based nuclear power company and
that this had nothing to do with its accounting investigation.
"We've been looking for a partner for some time. Our
position hasn't changed," company spokesman Hirokazu Tsukimoto
said, adding that Toshiba wanted to maintain a majority stake.
He declined to comment on whether the company was in talks
with any potential investors.
The stock has lost more than a quarter of its value since it
first disclosed in early April it was investigating past
accounting practices in infrastructure and construction. The
probe, which has since passed onto an independent committee, is
expected to take until mid-July.
Its shares were down 3.3 percent in afternoon trade on
Tokyo.
The Nikkei said accounting irregularities had been found in
all of Toshiba's main segments, including semiconductors. It
also said Vice Chairman Norio Sasaki, who served as president
between 2009 and 2013, would likely step down from the board of
directors.
Toshiba denied it had decided on the departure of any
executives including Sasaki.
On Wednesday, sources familiar with the discussions said
Toshiba has talked with banks about a credit line worth up to
600 billion yen ($5 billion) to secure funding in case the
investigation hurts its creditworthiness.
($1 = 120.6200 yen)
(Reporting by Reiji Murai and Ritsuko Ando; Writing by Chris
Gallagher; Editing by Stephen Coates and Edwina Gibbs)